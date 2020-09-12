Alicia Dawn Neal

41, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home for Alicia Dawn Neal, 41, of Foxworth, who died on Thursday, Sept. 10. Burial followed in Foxworth Cemetery. Rev. Dave Nichols, Rev. Darel Daniels and Rev. Ron Jordan officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Colonial Funeral Home.

A longtime resident of Marion County, she was a licensed practical nurse and worked for various companies including Hattiesburg Clinic, The Grove, The Myrtles and most recently St. Luke Home Health. She was a member of the Eastern Star and unselfishly served her community with the Marion County Coroner’s Office as a deputy coroner and was the church pianist at Holly Springs Baptist Church where she was a longtime member. She was “living a dream” and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Renee’ Harper.

Survivors include her daughter, Auriel Thornhill; sons, Michael Neal and Gabriel Neal; father, Kenneth Neal; sister, Allison Spiers; brother, Ken Neal; stepfather, Harold Harper; nieces, Ava Spiers and Aireyana Spiers; and nephews, Drake Spiers, Damon Spiers and Wade Neal (Alana), and many close friends too numerous to name.

Pallbearers were Michael Neal, Gabriel Neal, Wade Neal, Drake Spiers, Randy Bracey and Ray Windham.

