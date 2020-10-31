Charles Eugene Dunaway

59, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel for Charles Eugene Dunaway, 59, of Foxworth, who died on Monday, Oct. 26. Burial followed in Mt. Sinai Church of God Cemetery. Rev. A.D. Gammill officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Colonial Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Glen Dunaway.

Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Dunaway Blansett, and step-father, J.T. Blansett.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.