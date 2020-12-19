Charles L. Powell

93, Foxworth

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for Charles L. Powell, 93, of Foxworth, who died on Friday, Dec. 18, in Collins. Rev. Reed Houston officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, at Colonial Funeral Home.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II and worked as an engineering technician with Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo. He later returned to his hometown of Foxworth and was employed with Marion County Schools where he retired. He was a member of Foxworth United Methodist Church and enjoyed a pastime as an amateur radio (HAM) operator.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Ruth Erickson Powell and Mary Amerson Powell; parents, Purcil L. Powell and Vertna L. Thornhill Powell; sisters, Hertha Powell Broome and Monti Powell Robbins, and brothers, Wilfred L. Powell, John L. Powell and Blakes L. Powell.

Survivors include his daughter, Carol Powell Rials (Neville) of Kokomo; son, Ray A. Powell (Colleen) of Canton; sister, Libra Powell Coley of Foxworth; four grandchildren, Roman L. Rials, Kayla Rials Wallace, Jared N. Powell and Regan L. Powell; four great-grandchildren, Kaylie A. Wallace, Kyle S. Wallace, Paislee G. Rials and R. Price Rials, and several stepchildren, step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to share condolences and memories at: www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com.

Colonial Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.