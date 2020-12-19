Clint Pittman

94, Gulfport

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Magee's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Jayess for Clint Pittman, 94, of Gulfport, who died on Friday, Dec. 18. Bro. Willie Martin will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the services on Sunday, Dec. 27, in Magee's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

As a long-time resident of Gulfport, he was a retired military veteran that served our nation faithfully in the United States Navy, Army and Air Force. He was a World War II veteran and a Korean War Conflict veteran. He loved his family and grandchildren deeply and he especially loved quail hunting with his brothers. He will also be remembered as the protector of his neighborhood, East Park.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Ann Pittman; father, Chancie Pittman; mother, Emma Pittman; three brothers, Ben Pittman, Robert Henry Pittman and Elwood Pittman; and three sisters, Katie Ginn, Verda Stringer and Bess Holland.

Survivors include his two sons, Claude Lee Harvey Jr. (Linda) of Pinkerton, Ala., and Jesse Larry Pittman (Rose) of Gulfport; five Grandchildren, Terri Stewart (Ricky), Chris Harvey, Jesse Pittman (Stephanie), Adam Pittman (Melissa) and Rachel Smith (Wes); 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Bernice Watts, and three sisters-in-law, Wanda Pittman, Billie Sue Pittman and Julia Pittman.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Pittman, Chris Harvey, Tad Andrews, Ayden Rigby, Ashton Rigby and Ricky Stewart.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.