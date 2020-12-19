Diane Rae Crawley

68, Columbia

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Woodlawn Cemetery for Diane Rae Crawley, 68, a lifelong resident of Columbia, who died on Dec. 14, after an extended battle with diabetes. Visitation was held from noon until the time of the services on Thursday, Dec. 17, in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Chances are if you ever owned land or a car in Marion County, you knew her or as she was more fondly known as “Aunt Di.” A fixture of the Marion County Courthouse and Tax Assessors office for over 35 years, she stood out with her black curly hair and vibrantly colored clothes. She always offered a friendly smile and jovial banter to her customers. She took pride in her job and faithfully served her fellow citizens until she retired at the age of 55.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1952, to Johnnie Pearl and E.R. Crawley at Marion General Hospital. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1970 and was an alumni of Pearl River Community College Class of 1972.

She loved and served her Lord and was a devoted church member. At Graves Creek Missionary Baptist Church, she was a dedicated youth Sunday school teacher for nearly 30 years. She came to know the congregation as her church family and enjoyed traveling to neighboring churches for sings, bible drills and revival services. In later years, she moved her letter to North Columbia Baptist Church where she was an active participant in the WMU, Ladies Circle of Prayer and taught the College and Careers Sunday school class.

She took her role as “aunt” quite seriously and was an ever-present fixture at every event including ballgames, school activities, birthdays and many, many milestones. Her popularity among the friends of her niece and nephew was so widespread that she became affectionately called “Aunt Di” by all. She once said “I have so many nieces and nephews that I can’t keep count!” She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

She never met a stranger and will be remembered for her welcoming and generous spirit and fun-loving nature. She most enjoyed the fellowship of friends and family, taking holiday vacations, ice cold air-conditioning, a well-thought out prank and of course, cheering on the New Orleans Saints.

Survivors include her sister, Justina Crawley; niece, Summer Loftin; nephew, Patrick Loftin, and great-niece, Gracelyn Warren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane’s honor to the North Columbia Baptist Church Music Department, 1527 N Main Street, Columbia, MS 39429 or Reverend Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden, 200 N Lewis St, Summerville, GA 30747.

Condolences can be mailed to The Crawley Family, 1318 Church Street, Columbia, MS 39429.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.