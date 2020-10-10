Evelyn Jane Watts Wesley

83, Hattiesburg

Due to current healthcare precautions, a private family service was held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church for Evelyn Jane Watts Wesley, of Hattiesburg, who died on Sunday, Oct. 4. Burial followed in the Improve Baptist Church Cemetery.

She was born on May 4, 1937, to Rev. John and Louise Watts of Columbia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church where she actively served in the MES Circle food pantry, and delivered Meals on Wheels. As a Certified Master Gardener, she was a member of The Daylily Society of Hattiesburg. She took great pride in her flower gardens and especially her Daylilies. In 2014, The Wesley Garden was featured in an article in Mississippi Magazine. Each year, she looked forward to the Daylily Open Gardens Tour as The Wesley Garden at Lake Serene was one of the regular tour stops.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Vera Mae Williams, Pearl Williams, Calvin Watts and Lewis Watts, and her husband of 60 years, Wally C. Wesley.

Survivors include by her brothers, Rev. John E. Watts (Betty) of Purvis; Earl Watts (Barbara) of Hattiesburg, Winfred Watts (Anabele) of Birmingham, Ala.; children; Joey Wesley (Becky) of Kingwood, Texas, Johnny Wesley (Valerie) of Columbia, Mark Wesley (Nina) of Owasso, Okla., and Jason Wesley (Toni) of Hattiesburg; nine grandchildren, Emily Wiper (Travis), Joseph Wesley, Molly Markle (Philip), John Taylor Wesley, Rachael Wesley, Lauryl Pingel (Ben), Logan Wesley, Jordan Wesley and Ryan Grace Wesley; four great-grandchildren, Pike Wiper, Evelyn Wiper, Knox Wiper and Winnie Markle, and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Alden Pointe Memory Care and Assisted Living Center and the Asbury Hospice House for their support and remarkable care. The family is also honored and thankful for the outpouring of support from friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church MES Circle or to the Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis.