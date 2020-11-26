Frank Edwin Terrell

69, Foxworth

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxworth Cemetery in Foxworth for Frank Edwin Terrell, 69, of Foxworth, who died on Friday, Nov. 20. Bro. Barney Pittman Jr. will officiate at the services.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard Edwin Terrell Jr. and Llewellyn McDonald Terrell, and his wife of 38 years, Jenny Fortenberry Terrell.

Survivors include his two sons, Desden Jay Terrell (Crissy) and Charles Edwin Terrell, both of Foxworth; one daughter, Shannon Christine Terrell of Foxworth; one brother, Thomas Terrell (Teresa) of Columbia, and one grandson, Shaine Douglas Terrell (Kristen) of Pensacola, Fla.