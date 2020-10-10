Gwen Dale Pittman

63, Columbia

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home for Gwen Dale Pittman, 63, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Columbia. Dean Register and Rev. Darel Daniels officiated at the service. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Colonial Funeral Home.

She worked at various companies as an administrative assistant including Pine Grove Behavioral Health, Merit Health Wesley and The Columbian-Progress. She was of the Baptist faith and formerly served as church secretary at Improve Baptist Church. She was also a member of CrossPoint Community Church in Hattiesburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Morris and Patsy Lillis Morris, and a sister, Lee Ellen Morris.

Survivors include her husband, Roy Pittman; daughter, Allyson Pittman; sister, Becky Hoffman, and a nephew, Wesley Hoffman

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.