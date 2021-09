Harvey Seligman

87, Memphis, Tenn.

Graveside services were held 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Foxworth Cemetery for Harvey Seligman, 87, of Memphis, Tenn., who died on Monday, Aug. 30.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Seligman family.

Colonial Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.