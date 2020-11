Hilda Stogner

69, Columbia

Funeral services were held at noon on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home for Hilda Stogner, 69, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at her residence. Burial followed in Foxworth Cemetery. Rev. Cory Odom officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Nov. 13 at Colonial Funeral Home.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.