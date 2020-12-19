James Phillip Wells, 73

Rebecca Evelyn Wells, 61

Foxworth

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Hathorn Funeral Home for James Phillip Wells, 73, and Rebecca Evelyn Wells, 61, both of Foxworth, who died on Monday, Dec. 14, at their residence. Burials will follow in Society Hill Cemetery. Bro. Yancy Magee will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

They were preceded in death by their daughter, Melissa Faith Owens; his parents, Henry and Etta B. Wells; his three sisters, Jerry Lowe, Esther Holmes and Linda Helveston; his one brother, Henry Wells Jr.; her parents, Levy Baughman and Lottie Chinn, and her brothers, Joseph Baughman and Timothy Baughman.

Survivors include their sons, Mitchell Wells (Paula) of Foxworth and Chris Wells (Maria) of Columbia; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, William Wells; her sisters, Pamela A. Haley and Sherry Elizabeth Mills, and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Beard, Chance Polk, Brooks Robinson, Ben Ford, Shane Bates and Glen Thornhill.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.