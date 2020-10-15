Kenneth Pounds

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Turnage Chapel Cemetery for Kenneth Pounds, 69, of Foxworth, who died on Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Hattiesburg. Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Oct. 9 in Turnage Chapel Cemetery.

A resident of Foxworth, he recently retired as a manager after working more than 40 years in the oil field and served in the United States Army. He was of the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dana C. Pounds; parents, Culley and Bertha Pounds, and brothers, Lamar Pounds and Stanley Pounds.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Elaine Pounds of Foxworth; three daughters, Nelia McKenzie (Wade), Erica Pounds and Monica Pounds, all of Foxworth; two brothers, Darrel Pounds (Debbie) and Michael Pounds (Rose), both of Foxworth; four grandchildren, Taylor McKenzie, Morgan McKenzie, Justin McKenzie and Chase Mullins, and a great-granddaughter, Vera-Daisy McKenzie.

