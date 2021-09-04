Larue Terry

88, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church for Larue Terry, 88, of Foxworth, who died on Saturday, Aug. 28. Burial followed in Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church Cemetery. Rev. Randall McKay, Rev. Joshua Pierce, Rev. Darrick Hoyt, Rev. Jason Rockco, Rev. Jonathan Wilson, Rev. Patrick Miller and Rev. Jerry Terrell officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 2:45 p.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Sept. 3, at Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church.

He was born in White Bluff on March 14, 1933. He was a faithful member of Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church for 53 years. He was a devoted Christian, loving husband, wonderful dad and an awesome “Pop.” He loved spending time in prayer and with his family. We will surely miss his prayers and his presence. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and vacations to Branson, Mo., and spent most of his career self-employed at Terry’s Bit Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Duel Terry and Rosalie Price Terry; infant sister, Alice Nell Terry; brother, Gayle Terry, and daughter-in-law, Debby Terry.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Claudia Reid Terry; two daughters, Roma Corkern (Jerry) and Rhonda Rockco (Rocky); two sons, Ricky Terry and Randall Terry (Hulene); one brother; three sisters, 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Pallbearers were Andrew Madden, Zac Price, Evan Rockco, Tyler Kellum, Eli Rockco, Brandon Price and Drew Sandlin. Honorary pallbearers were Austin Pierce Jathan Rockco, Julien Reeder, Asher Pierce, Rhys Reeder and Gentry Hoyt.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Terry family.

