Loretta Dement

75, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Loretta Dement, 75, of Foxworth, who died on Saturday, Aug. 1 at her residence. Burial followed in Lott Cemetery. Bro. Doug Barber officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was a devoted caretaker and housekeeper for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with friends. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Ruth Burge; son, Curtis Dement Sr.; brother, Michael Burge; sister, Faye Enterkin, and grandson, Chris Watson.

Survivors include her three daughters, Julie Watson (Austin) and Melinda Reagan, both of Foxworth, and Tammy Rogers (John) of Purvis; two sons, Kerry Dement (Lachel) of Foxworth and Eddie Dement (Shelly) of Columbia; brothers, Jimmy Burge (Carlene), Willie Ray Burge (Grace) and Joe Burge (Patty); sisters, Betty Enterkin and Louise Alford (Gary); sister-in-law, Millie Burge; grandchildren, Jeron Dement, Curtis Dement, Blake Dement, Piper Dement, Daxton Reagan, Aaron Reagan, Aaliyah Reagan and Coty Watson; great-grandchildren, Aidyn Boone, Bryleigh Dement, Breelyn Dement, Gavin Dement, Hollie Watson, Kayly Holmes and Hanna Watson, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Curtis Dement, Daxton Reagan, Aaron Reagan, Coty Watson, Jeron Dement, Blake Dement and Chanley Pittman.

