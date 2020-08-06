Mary Katherine Byrd

92, Columbia

9/08/1927- 7/30/2020

A private family service was held on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, for Mary Katherine Byrd, 92, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, July 30, while passing peacefully in her sleep.

A lifelong resident of Columbia and Bunker Hill, her life activities were never far from First Baptist Columbia and Bunker Hill Baptist, the churches she loved. A city girl that moved to the country after her marriage to Billie Foxx Byrd, she was comfortable milking a cow or speaking before a National B&PW Convention.

A long-time member of the Citizens Bank family, she was an accomplished banking professional that received special recognition for her work at the University of Wisconsin School of Banking. She served as president for the Mississippi Business and Professional Women Association and was a role model to many young business women. She touched uncountable lives. She had a gift of making everyone she met feel important. She not only knew most people in Marion County, she knew their children as well as many details about their lives. She shared her love for people in many ways including directing weddings and gifts of her special calligraphies.

Although her earthly form begone, her love and memories live on and on.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Della Morse; brother, Bud Morse, and husband, Billie Foxx Byrd.

Survivors include her children, Beverly Crawley (Ken), Jane Belk (Quinn) and Allen Byrd (Karen); grandchildren, Kacey Crawley, Nicole Saunders (Patrick), Amy Byrd, Bryan Byrd, India Rives (Trent), Tim Stringer (Ciji) and Wesley Stringer; great-grandchildren, Connor Stringer, Loryn Stringer, Jasmyn Stringer, Jaslene Stringer, Hayes Rives, Hudson Rives, Harrison Rives, Hattie Rives, Ella Saunders, Michael Saunders, Kistan Thackwray and Kenadee Thackwray; niece, Cindy Blevins (Alex) and nephew Michael Morse (Gail).

Thank you to the staff of The Grove, Dr. Thomas “Clay” King and the nurses of Forrest General Hospital. A special thank you to Janice Kearschner.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to First Baptist Church Columbia, Mary Katherine Byrd Memorial Fund.

“Well done, good and faithful servant” Matthew 25:21

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.