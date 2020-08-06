Mary Magalene Smith

89, Foxworth

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in the Thomas Family Cemetery in Foxworth for Mary Magalene Smith, 89, who died on Friday, July 31 at her residence. Rev. Tommy Pittman officiated at the services.

A longtime resident of Foxworth, she was primarily a homemaker and a member of Cross Roads Church of God, where everyone called her “MawMag.” She was loved and cherished by family and friends. She will be greatly missed as her passion was spending time with her family, attending church and cooking for everyone, especially chocolate cakes for her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harry T. Smith; parents, Clem Thornhill and Lottie Beard Thornhill; sisters, Bessie Stampley, Mae Stampley and Lovie Thornhill, and brothers, Rodney Thornhill, Virgil Thornhill, Clem “C.D.” Thornhill and Milton Thornhill.

Survivors include her two daughters, Evelyn Stringer and Sherron Smith, both of Foxworth; son, Gary Wayne Smith (Kathy) of Foxworth; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to share condolences and memories at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com.

Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia was entrusted with arrangements.