Michael Vance Price

63, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church in Foxworth for Michael Vance Price, 63, of Columbia, who died on Friday, Nov. 6 at his residence. Burial followed in Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church Cemetery. Bishop James Carney and Mayor Justin McKenzie officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Hathorn Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church in Foxworth.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Price.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Judy Price of Columbia, as he told her in the beginning of their relationship, “you have all my love and most of my money”; mother, Phyllis Price of Minneapolis, Minn.; daughters, Amanda Lynn Calhoun (Alan) of Purvis and Johna Mayree Necaise (Kyle) of Necaise Crossing; sisters, Julia K. Price of Minneapolis, Minn., and Vickie Marie Price of Columbia; grandchildren, Emily Brook Buchanan, Logan Welborn Buchanan, Colton Price Broom and Levi Michael Necaise, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers were Tim Price, Wade Carney, Jeff Wallace, Nathan Wallace, Patrick Wallace, Richard Haddox, Danny Alexander and Lance Alexander. Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Hill, John Gayle Flynt, Scott Carney, James Wallace and Gary Zuvich.

