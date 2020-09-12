Rev. Glen Mason Nelson Jr.

94, Columbia

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Society Hill Cemetery in Oak Vale for Rev. Glen Mason Nelson Jr., 94, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Hattiesburg. Bro. Mark McArthur will officiate at the service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was born in Haynesville, La., on July 16, 1926. For most of his life, he was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. He also enjoyed woodworking. He retired from Ideal Cement Company in Wilmington, N.C. He served as the pastor of Castle Hayne Baptist Church and Watha Baptist Church, both in North Carolina, and Society Hill Baptist Church. He was a member of Goss Baptist Church. After his retirement from pastoring, he used his woodworking skills for his second ministry, making small crosses. We do not know how many hundreds he gave away, but he continued to do so up until very recently. His legacy will endure through his passion for serving and helping others. He loved his family deeply and nothing made him happier than to be surrounded by his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Nelson Sr. and Hazel Nelson; daughter, Glynda Farmer; son-in-law, Thomas Farmer, and sister, Clara Braden.

Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Charlean Nelson of Goss; daughter, Josie Conerly (Thomas) of Bunker Hill; son, Chris Nelson (Sherri) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Malinda Hall, Catherine Farmer, Kim Barnes, Kerry Foreman, Mason Nelson, Michael Nelson and Olivia Nelson; great-grandchildren, Sydney Hall, Peyton Hall, Meredith Barnes, Jack Barnes, Sanders Barnes, Thomas Alan Foreman and Anna Claire Foreman; sisters, Joyce Smith and Judy Lowery, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Goss Baptist Church, 20 Mark McArthur Drive, Columbia, MS 39429 or the Mississippi Baptist Children’s Home, 118 Lowe Road, Laurel, MS 39443.

