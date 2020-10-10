Tommie Lee Prisk Jett

78, Columbia

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Woodlawn Cemetery to celebrate the life of Tommie Lee Prisk Jett, 78, of Columbia, who passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Hattiesburg. The service was officiated by longtime family friend, Rev. Tom Thurman, with music provided by her niece, Beth Pierce, and friend, Wynne Maily.

She was born in Tylertown on Jan. 11, 1942. She graduated from high school at Gulf Park in Long Beach. She attended LSU in Baton Rouge, La. She lived much of her life in Louisiana and Tennessee, but ultimately returned to her hometown of Columbia to be near her much-loved sisters. She was active at First Baptist Church of Columbia, where she was a member of the Mary Sunday School Class.

She was the youngest of the four Prisk sisters, who took trips all over the world. They made a splash wherever they went because of their outgoing personalities and for the novelty of having four close sisters who traveled together, laughing and making memories all the way. The mighty foursome lost the first of the four devoted sisters, Rachel Faye Prisk, in 2019.

She will be remembered for always caring for others before herself. She delighted when others succeeded and was a born encourager. Because of her genuine interest in the welfare of others, she had a host of friends who feel her loss deeply. She adored cooking and loved to share food with others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ratliff and Edgie Lee Prisk; husband, Willis Warren Jett III, and her son, Willis Warren Jett IV.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Jett Thornton of Hendersonville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ashley Jett, Jacob Thornton and Katelyn Thornton, all of Baton Rouge; Willis Warren Jett V (Christy) of Gallatin, Tenn., and Alyssa Jett of Hendersonville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Warren Lee Jett of Gallatin, Tenn., and Asher Few of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Barbara Prisk Parker and Jo Ann Prisk Ball; nieces and nephews, B. Lee Parker, Beth Ball Pierce and Frank Prisk (Kathy), all of Columbia; Deidre Faye Trotter of Covington, La.; Connie Prisk Johnson (Jimmy) and Jack Jeffery Prisk (Kim), both of Baton Rouge; Grace Ann Pierce of Paris, France, and William Alford Pierce of Los Angeles, Calif., and a special friend and caretaker, Tammy Pittman.

Pallbearers were Willis Warren Jett V, Jacob Thornton, Frank Ratliff Prisk, Jack Jeffery Prisk, James Jett and William Alford Pierce.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Merit Health Wesley Hospital for their love and devotion to her care.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.