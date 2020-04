Ann Speights Bryant

88, Columbia

Due to the Covid-19 dilemma, a graveside service for immediate family members only will be held for Ann Speights Bryant, 88, of Columbia, who was taken by the angels to meet her Savior and Lord on Monday morning, April 13, 2020.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers