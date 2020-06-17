Obituary: Barbara Mae Sterling

Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:52am

Barbara Mae Sterling

82, Columbia

A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Woodlawn Cemetery for Barbara Mae Sterling, 82, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, June 13 at her residence. Bishop James Carney officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, June 17 in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.

