Billy Earl Greenlee

87, Columbia

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Billy Earl Greenlee, 87, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Bro. Dustin Greenlee and Bro. Tommy Stogner will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Dec. 3, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was born on June 13, 1934 in Brookhaven. He grew up in Morgantown and was a graduate of West Pearl High School in Morgantown. After graduation, he and his twin brother, Bobby "Bob," enlisted in the U.S. Army, where they spent most of their tour stationed in Germany and both were honorably discharged. He married Patsy "Pat" Faye Holder on June 18, 1954, and they were happily married for 62 years. He began his work career as a commercial/ residential painter with G&R Paint Company, owned by his father Ralph. He then worked several years with Oliphant Paint Co. out of Oxford. Soon after, he started his own company named Parking Lot Striping Company, where he striped many parking lots for retail stores, schools, and churches, as well as many streets, both here in Columbia and afar.

They were both active members of North Columbia Baptist Church, where she also served as the custodian. You could find him most days at the church helping her clean and socializing with the staff. He loved his church and his proudest moment was when he was selected as a Deacon.

He loved sports. He enjoyed coaching Dixie Youth Baseball, where he taught his young players the true meaning of sportsmanship. He was an avid LSU football fan as many of you know. He loved taking his kids and grandkids to Death Valley to watch the Tigers play. Most of all, he loved cheering for his own boys and grandkids as they played their favorite sports and participated in many extracurricular activities. His favorite time of year was the holiday season, where his family all gathered together in his home. He and Mrs. Pat loved gathering around the Christmas tree, watching the kids open their presents, but most importantly, he loved teaching them the true meaning of Christmas.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; his father, Ralph; mother, Lucille; his sisters Shirley, Diane and Midgie, and his brother, Reggie.

Survivors include his twin brother, Bobby; two sons, David (Gisele) and Kirk (Carolyn); four grandchildren, Heath Greenlee, Heather Broom (Jody), Dustin Greenlee (Joanne) and Jason Greenlee (Jennifer); nine great¬-grandchildren, Landon Greenlee, Chandler Greenlee, Alyssa Greenlee, Jocelyn Spivey, Bryce Spivey, Laurel Broom, Toby Broom, Marley Greenlee and Norah Greenlee, and a host of nephews and nieces.

