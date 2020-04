Georgia Lee "Madea" Echols

94, Blue Springs

Graveside services for Georgia Lee "Madea" Echols of the Blue Springs community will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Blue Springs Cemetery on Crawley Road in Columbia.

Ms. Echols, 94, died Monday, April 13, 2020, surrounded by family.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers