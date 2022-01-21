Marina Gonzalez Sanders

62, Ocean Springs

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Marina Gonzalez Sanders, 62, of Ocean Springs, who died on Thursday, Jan. 13, in Ocean Springs. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Bro. Chris Erwin officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was born in Cedartown, Ga., on July 8, 1959, to Rosemary Massey Gonzalez and Rene David Gonzalez. As a toddler through third grade, she also lived in Louisville and Picayune before the family settled in Columbia. She loved to dance. She danced tap, jazz and ballet, including on point for nine years. In addition to dance, she played the clarinet from middle school through high school, cheered and was a member of the Dusty Club, the Crown Club and a Phi Kappa Little Sister.

Very much a people person, her first job was for her father at Papa G’s Fatboys Restaurant. Later, thanks to Craig Westmoreland, she worked as a waitress at the brand new at the time, Pizza Hut. After graduating high school, she attended Pearl River Junior College, before transferring to Hinds Community College.

She enjoyed a long and successful career in the Hospitality Industry in Sales and Catering. Later she became a Regional Sales Manager for the Georgia Aquarium, where she has worked for the past 13 years and 7 months.

She was friendly, kind, thoughtful and loving. She loved hard, fiercely and loyally. Friends became family. She was very close with her church community, where she enjoyed volunteering as a greeter and couples group leader with George. After her relationship with God and George, she deeply loved her family and friends and cherished spending time together on the lake, at a ballgame or at the beach.

She loved the beach. Her love for the beach began very young with annual family trips to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Panama City and especially the annual summer trips to visit Uncle Ed, Aunt Jane and cousins, Jim, Cindy, Marcia and Bill, in Pensacola. She loved to travel and explore the world. She loved going anywhere with George, but over the past several years, she especially enjoyed their back road adventures. They even drove to Cedartown, Georgia, where she was born. She had no memories of it because she had only been an infant while living there.

She also cherished girl trips with her mom before she passed. Together they joined Aunt Shirley, Teresa, Aunt Jane, Cindy, Belinda, and Anna to Chimneyville Christmas in Jackson, with whom she shared a love of art, pottery and shopping. In the past several years, she loved her girls’ trips with her dear friends, The Girls of ‘59.

Although she wasn’t able to have a biological child, she loved George’s son, Matthew, like her own. She was also blessed with two Godsons, Billy Rose and Brendan, whom she loved deeply. She loved and was so proud of all of her nephews and nieces, including her first grand-nephew, Hampton. She also loved her fur babies, Ruthie, Lola, Pippa and JoJo. She loved animals and all living things, including flowers. No doubt she is in Heaven surrounded by her loved ones, both family and friends, and her sweet fur babies who passed before her, including Sam, SallyAnna, Whitney and Bo.

She loved music, attending concerts and her most favorite was hearing George sing. She was a massive University of Alabama fan and met both Coaching legend, Paul “Bear” Bryant, and Hall of Fame quarterback, Broadway Joe Namath. Roll Tide!

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Gonzalez, and father, Rene Gonzalez.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years, George Sanders of Ocean Springs; stepson, Matthew Sanders, of Quincy, Ill.; Godson, Brennan Zimmer of Germany; two brothers, Michael Gonzalez (Belinda) of Southaven and Greg Gonzalez (Shelly) of Texas; one sister, Anna Rose (Billy) of Lido Key, Fla.; three nieces, Ashley Rose, Isabella Gonzalez and Savannah Gonzalez, and six nephews, Channing Gonzalez (Molly), Chase Gonzalez, Billy Rose Jr., Ryan Rose, Jonas Gonzalez and Isaiah Gonzalez

Pallbearers were Channing Gonzalez, Chase Gonzalez, Billy Rose, Ryan Rose, Jonas Gonzalez, Isaiah Gonzalez and Sam Snyder.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.