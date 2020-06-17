Obituary: Robert Edward Hill Jr.

Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:53am

Robert Edward Hill Jr.

96, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery for Robert Edward Hill Jr., 96, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, June 14 in Columbia. Bro. Bill Morris officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, June 17 in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.

