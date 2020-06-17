Obituary: Ruth Sumrall Thornhill

Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:54am

Ruth Sumrall Thornhill

98, Foxworth

A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church Cemetery for Ruth Sumrall Thornhill, 98, of Foxworth, who died on Monday, June 15 at her residence in Foxworth. Rev. Darrin Powell and Rev. Randall McKay officiated at the services.

She was born on July 18, 1921, to the loving family of Barney and Rosa H. Sumrall and was a lifelong resident of Marion County, where she was a homemaker and member of Pine Grove United Pentecostal Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Thornhill; daughter, Amanda Thornhill; parents, Barney Sumrall and Rosa Holmes Sumrall; sister, Ruby S. Thornhill; brothers, Thomas Sumrall, W.D. Sumrall, Harrell Sumrall and Jerry Sumrall; grandson, Vince Rials, and sons-in-law, Louis Elton Bozeman and Donnie Rials.

She is survived by two daughters, Patsy Bozeman and Deana Rials; grandson, Chase Bozeman (Leonia); three great-grandchildren, Kristen Rials, Amanda Bozeman and Thomas Bozeman; sister-in-law, Bonnie Sumrall; granddaughter-in-law, Donna Rials, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to share condolences and memories at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com.

Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia was entrusted with arrangements.

