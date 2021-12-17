Willie “Red Dog” McRaney Jr.

55, Columbia

Private services will be held at a later date for Mr. Willie “Red Dog” McRaney Jr., 55, of Columbia, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Long-time resident of Marion County, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He loved spending time with family, friends and his grandchildren. He enjoyed southern rock and country music. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie McRaney Sr., and mother, Jewel McRaney.

Survivors include his two daughters, Samantha Bedwell (Jonathan) and Destiny Davis (Justin), two sons, Willie “Trey” McRaney III (Shani) and Dallas McRaney; significant other, Sandra Breeden Atkins; two sisters, Clara Broom (Paul) and Willeen McRaney, and grandchildren, Kadience, Jackson, Cristina, Alora and Willie IV.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.