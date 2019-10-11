Olive Elizabeth Clower Rankin Beach

90, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for Olive Elizabeth Clower Rankin Beach, 90, who died Oct. 8 at her residence. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Born on Nov. 1, 1928, in Gulfport, she was the eldest of five children of Thomas and Olive Clower.

She attended the University of Mississippi, where she was a charter member of the Delta Rho chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma. After graduation, she married Harry L. “Dick” Rankin Jr. of Columbia. After Dick served as a finance officer with the United States Air Force in Japan, he and Elizabeth returned to Columbia where they raised their four children.

In 1974, she married William Beach and moved to Longview, Texas, where he worked as an engineer with Gulf Oil. Upon retirement, they returned to Columbia, where they lived for the remainder of their lives.

During her lifetime, she served as a long-time communicant of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and member of the Altar Guild. She was a member of the Marion County Historical Society, Marion County Republican Women, a lifetime member of the Columbia Junior Auxiliary, Gulf Coast Camellia Society, Cosmopolitan Club and As You Like It Club. Genealogical societies include The Order of the First Families of Mississippi, Society of Descendants of Charlemagne, National Society of Magna Carta Dames, Mayflower Descendants, Dames of the Court of Honor, Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, Jamestown Society, Daughters of the American Colonists, Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the War of 1812, Daughters of the Republic of Texas and United Daughters of the Confederacy.

She was an avid reader and genealogist, loved to cook and entertain and was very involved in her church, community and grandchildren’s lives.

She is survived by her children, Marianne Rankin of Hattiesburg, Stephen and Linda Rankin of Gun Barrel, Texas, Carolyn and Lanny Arinder of Columbia and Christopher and Jane Rankin of College Station, Texas; stepchildren, Thomas Beach of Brandon, Susan and John Hutchison of Tallahassee, Fla., and William and Dorothy Beach of Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren, Ben and Amy Newton of Fort Worth, Texas, Charles Arinder and Carol Saville-Arinder of Baltimore, Md., and Barrett and Jeremy Cooper, Olivia Arinder and fiancé and Morgan Collins, all of Columbia; step-grandchildren, Michael and Ashlea Hutchison of Tallahassee, Fla., Jennifer and Todd Cooper of Lexington, Ky., and Christopher and Brittany Beach of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; great-grandchildren Collier Paul Cooper, Mackenzie Cooper, Dylon Cooper, Savannah Cooper, Olivia Beach, Kaden Beach, Aveline Newton and Kaleia Newton.

Pallbearers were grandchildren, Charles Arinder, Christopher Beach and Michael Hutchison. They were joined by Steve Baswell, William Beach, Jr., Morgan Collins, Jeremy Cooper, Barry Cottrell, Lawrence Hahn and John Harvey.

In lieu of flowers, she requested that friends and family contribute to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church or a charity of choice.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.