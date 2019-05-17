Samuel Joe “Sammy” Prine

65, Columbia

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at North Columbia Baptist Church for Samuel Joe “Sammy” Prine, 65, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, May 12 in Covington, La. All are welcome to attend.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1953, in Laurel. He attended Hub High School in Marion County. He had a career in law enforcement, working for the city of Columbia, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia Training School.

He then went to work for Citizens Bank in Columbia where he was a jack of all trades. He did everything from real estate appraisals to being the cook for the many functions associated with the bank and playing Santa Claus.

He had a quick wit about him and was always being a jokester. He loved old cars and working outside. He was a member of North Columbia Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ollis Prine of Columbia; mother, Julia Knight Prine of Columbia and sister, Martha Earls of Foxworth.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Kay Miller Prine of Columbia; children, Chris Prine (Eve) of Columbia and Lyssa Prine of Hattiesburg; his only granddaughter and the apple of his eye, Elizabeth Prine of Columbia and one brother, Gregory Prine (Tammy) of Wilmer, Ala.

Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home in Bogalusa, La., is in charge of the funeral arrangements.