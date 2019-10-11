Sandra Watson Lampton

81, Gainesville, Ga.

Sandra Watson Lampton of Gainesville, Ga., went to her celestial home on Oct. 5, 2019, after an extended illness, during which she exhibited courage and hope, despite increasingly difficult odds.

She was born on April 30, 1938, in Shreveport, La., the beloved only child of Joseph Horace and Ora Bolin Watson, who predeceased her. The family moved to Columbia, where she enjoyed a fulfilling career at Columbia High School as a cheerleader, Marion County Forestry Queen and actress in school plays. She was active in First United Methodist Church in the youth program.

While singing in the choir, a seventeen-year old boy admired her fourteen-year old poise and asked her for a date soon afterward. That led to her marriage to Bill Lampton, also from Columbia. On Sept. 6, they celebrated their sixty-second wedding anniversary.

After helping her husband and daughters earn their graduate degrees, she resumed her education, completing her master’s degree in education at Brenau University. She then taught for more than two decades at Oakwood Elementary School. She displayed a remarkable talent for helping students achieve beyond their expectations while enjoying the challenge.

She was an active volunteer at Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville, delivering flowers to elderly members. She was a physical fitness devotee, Georgia football fan and lover of her toy poodle, Georgia. Those blessed to know her considered her a quintessential Southern lady, warm and gracious.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Bill Lampton; daughters, Shelley Jenkins of Savannah and Suzanne Derrick (Kevin) of Columbia, S.C., along with four grandchildren, Collin (Brittni), Megan, Jay and Mary Leigh, and great-grandson Wyatt, as well as a large extended family group.

She will be remembered for her love of family, adherence to etiquette and her elegant style.

And she never stopped talking about the joy of growing up in Columbia.