Shirley Ann Campbell

  • 100 reads
Fri, 05/17/2019 - 8:48am

Shirley Ann Campbell

86, Foxworth

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Columbia for Shirley Ann Campbell, 86, of Foxworth, who died on Monday, May 13 at her residence. Burial will follow in Lott Cemetery in Foxworth. Dr. Bryant Barnes will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, May 18 at First Baptist Church of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Lewis Carter Sr. and Jessie Mae Carter.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Dr. Hiram Lee Campbell Sr. of Foxworth; two daughters, Dixie Carlisle (Kirk) and Stacey Fontenot (Alan), both of Gretna, La.; one son, Hiram Lee Campbell Jr. (Sue Bennett) of Foxworth; two sisters, Kathy Wilson (Joseph) of Ridgeland, S.C., and Deborah Kerr (Rick) of Roswell, Ga.; one brother, John Lewis Carter Jr. (Mickey) of Kershaw, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Frankie (Chelsi), Joseph (Kristin), Samuel, Holli, Caroline, Hannah and William, and seven great-grandchildren, Kameron, Tyler, Colby, Brayden, Graham, Paityn and Hadley.

Pallbearers will be Frankie Mihatsch, Joseph Fontenot, Samuel Fontenot, William Fontenot, Tyler Mihatsch, Brayden Mihatsch and Graham Fontenot.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.

Public Notices

Fire Report: May 16, 2019

Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” comes via the responding department... READ MORE

Jail Docket: May 16, 2019
Land Transactions: May 11, 2019
Fire Report: May 9, 2019
Jail Docket: May 9, 2019
Land Transactions: May 4 2019

Copyright 2019 • The Columbian-Progress
318 Second St. • Columbia, MS 39429 • (601) 736-2611

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.