Shirley Ann Campbell

86, Foxworth

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Columbia for Shirley Ann Campbell, 86, of Foxworth, who died on Monday, May 13 at her residence. Burial will follow in Lott Cemetery in Foxworth. Dr. Bryant Barnes will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, May 18 at First Baptist Church of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Lewis Carter Sr. and Jessie Mae Carter.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Dr. Hiram Lee Campbell Sr. of Foxworth; two daughters, Dixie Carlisle (Kirk) and Stacey Fontenot (Alan), both of Gretna, La.; one son, Hiram Lee Campbell Jr. (Sue Bennett) of Foxworth; two sisters, Kathy Wilson (Joseph) of Ridgeland, S.C., and Deborah Kerr (Rick) of Roswell, Ga.; one brother, John Lewis Carter Jr. (Mickey) of Kershaw, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Frankie (Chelsi), Joseph (Kristin), Samuel, Holli, Caroline, Hannah and William, and seven great-grandchildren, Kameron, Tyler, Colby, Brayden, Graham, Paityn and Hadley.

Pallbearers will be Frankie Mihatsch, Joseph Fontenot, Samuel Fontenot, William Fontenot, Tyler Mihatsch, Brayden Mihatsch and Graham Fontenot.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.