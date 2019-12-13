William Andrew Ford

36, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Hathorn Funeral Home for William Andrew Ford, 36, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Pensacola, Fla. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Dr. Bryant Barnes officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Hathorn Funeral Home.

As a life-long resident of Marion County, he was an avid outdoorsman from the time he could walk. As a young man, he was baptized at First Baptist Church in Columbia. He grew up loving to play baseball. When he got older, he became a faithful provider for his wife and kids. He was a very hard worker, having spent the past six years with MDR Construction. When he wasn’t working, every chance he got, you could find him in the woods. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents who loved him dearly, Walter Dude and Ruby Merle Ford and Mary Nell Price.

Survivors include his wife, Bree Turnage Ford; three daughters, Addie Claire Ford, Au'Bree Rainn Ford and Addilyn Ry'Ann Ly; parents, William Jerry and Regina Price Ford; one brother, Benjamin Allen Ford (Emily Griner); one nephew, Hunter Anthony Ford, and in-laws, Blaine and Melissa Garrett.

Pallbearers were Dustin Aultman, David Johnson, Jerry Sikes, Zeal Sistrunk, Taylor Turnage and Tyler Turnage. Honorary pallbearers were Hunter Ford, Jessie Ford, Tommy Ford, Blaine Garrett and Danny Price.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate to his daughters’ college fund may contact Bree Turnage Ford or Jerry and Regina Ford.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.