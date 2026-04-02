Edna Carolyn

Breakfield

83, Columbia

Funeral services were held at noon on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Edna Carolyn Breakfield, 83, of Columbia, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com. Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.