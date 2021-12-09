Rita Joyce Crain

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Woodlawn Church for Rita Joyce Crain, 73, of Columbia, who died on Monday, Dec. 6, in Houston, Texas. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Jerron Carney, Rev. Cliff East, Rev. Steven Binion and Rev. Jerry Terrell will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Woodlawn Church.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1948, in Columbia. She was the daughter of Jack Calvin Robbins and Myrtis Faye King Robbins.

She is a retired elementary school teacher and worked for Columbia Academy for 15 years. She then came home to work with her husband, Hoyte, as an independent sales consultant for Coastal Tie and Timber. She absolutely loved anything involving her grandchildren. She was a true "Mamaw." She was a faithful member of Woodlawn Church and she loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all of her heart.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Calvin Robbins, and a sister, Edith Caul.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Hoyte Crain of Columbia; mother, Myrtis Faye Robbins of Columbia; two daughters, Dana Webb (Michael) and Lori Marsh (John), both of Petal; sister, Wanda Grice (Jiles) of Columbia; two brothers, David Robbins (Betty) and Dennis Robbins (Gwen), both of Columbia; five grandchildren, Colby Marsh, Dylan Marsh, Riley Webb, Will Webb and Zane Marsh, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Lee, Wayne Ledet, Cole Bourne, Dr. Bill Lawrence, Steve Jones, Shelby Gates, Bryson "Mookie" Dunaway, and Wayne Herring. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Edwards, Jan Johnson, William Peak, Fred Buhrer, Tommy Beal, James Williamson and Romie Terrell.

