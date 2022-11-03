Normally, I don't endorse specific candidates for office. We prefer to report the facts and let the readers come to their own conclusion. The media is laden with enough bias as it is, why further the appearance of favoritism?

But every once in a while, I am privileged to personally know a candidate, giving me special insight. I have known Virginia Carlton as a friend, neighbor and fellow member of the Rotary Club of North Jackson. Because of that, I can attest to the fact that Virginia Carlton has the exact qualifications to make an excellent judge: integrity, intelligence, diligence, perseverance and impeccable honesty. During her 15-year tenure on the Court of Appeals, she has presided over 7,600 cases and authored over 650 opinions.

An honest, objective judiciary is the cornerstone of a free republic. Judge Carlton is exactly the type of person we need to make this happen. You should vote for her re-election.