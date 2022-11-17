As of late October 2022, roughly 95% of people currently eligible to receive the updated Covid-19 booster shots in the U.S. have chosen not to do so, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.nbcnews.com/health/-health-news/updated-covid-booster-shots-doses-a…).

Here are a number of possible reasons why:

#1 They don’t want to add to the list of 55,733 reports of injuries to children under the age of 18, such as myocarditis, thrombocytopenia, heart disease encephalitis, Bell’s Palsy, aneurysms, cerebral hemorrhage, and death (www.openvaers.com/covid-data).

#2 They believe their children are more deserving than to be given a new mRNA injection whose “safety and efficacy” is based on the results from a study of a mere eight mice (www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2022/08/18/1117778748/whats-behind-th…).

#3 Gas-lighting no longer works on them, in the sunlight of revelations from the covid experts:

“Regarding the question around.., did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market…No…, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market, and from that point of view we had to do everything at risk.” (Janine Small, president of international developed markets for Pfizer, responding to whether the Pfizer vaccine was ever tested for transmission (www.dailywire.com/news/scandalous-pfizer-exec-tells-eu-lawmaker-covid-j…).

“I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection” (Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House covid response coordinator, (www.foxnews.com/media/dr-deborah-birx-knew-covid-vaccines-not-protect-a…, 7/22/22).

“I think we overplayed the vaccines” (Dr. Deborah Birx, ibid).

“I represent science.” Dr. Anthony Fauci (11/28/21)

“What (our vaccines) can't do anymore is prevent transmission” (CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, August 6, 2021)

#4 They prefer not to end up in the hospital with covid: “Let's be very clear: 50% of the people who died from the Omicron surge were older (and) vaccinated.” (Dr. Deborah Birx, ibid).

#5 They fear the truth does not always dwell with Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director, based on his many self-contradictory statements:

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.” (March 8, 2020).

Wearing TWO masks “just makes common sense” (January 25, 2021).

“When you get vaccinated, you become a dead end to the virus” (May 16, 2021).

"Vaccine efficacy wanes over several months” (November 19, 2021).

#6 They are uncomfortable with the fact that many countries with the highest vaccination rates also had the highest number of hospitalizations and death from earlier surges, regardless of how the authorities insist they should feel about it (www.forbes.com/sites/-roberthart/2021/05/29/some-countries-with-the-hig…).

#7 They question why Pfizer and Moderna, which are projected to take in 51 billion dollars in sales for 2022, can’t create a booster drug with more safety data than the findings from Mickey, Minnie and gang (https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/03/covid-pfizer-moderna-project-51-billion…).

#8 They view the government’s continued push to have every American above the age of six months old injected with an Emergency Use Authorization shot highly puzzling, since we are told that the covid pandemic is now over (“The pandemic is over” President Joe Biden, 60 Minutes, Sept.18, 2022).

#9 They find it troubling that our government is urging people to get boosters that have not yet been studied on humans, while giving the vaccine manufacturers a forcefield of injury liability protection (www.swfinstitute.org/news/83759/covid-pfizer-moderna-and-other-vaccine-…).

#10 They figure if five “layers of protection” can’t prevent CDC director Dr. Walensky from getting covid - plus a rebound infection - then there’s a remarkably good chance they won’t find themselves protected from the same fate (www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2022-10-31/cdc-director-tests-…).

The experimental mRNA gene therapy shots are now on the CDC’s child vaccination schedule for children ages 6 months old and up (www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/COVID-19-immunization-schedule-…). Ladies and gentlemen, please seriously weigh the risks involved for you and your children before taking the Covid-19 boosters.

Greta Mills is a Northsider.