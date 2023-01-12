On the night of Dec. 29, 2022, the Columbia Police Department executed a narcotic search warrant on the 1300 block of North Main Street. Columbia Crime Suppression Agents seized 11 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, nearly 100 grams of marijuana, cash and two firearms.

Arick Clayton Holmes, 28, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance schedule I drug with a firearm enhancement then booked into the Marion Walthall Correctional Facility.

A schedule I drug is a drug or substance that has a high potential for abuse and no current accepted medical use for treatment in the United States.