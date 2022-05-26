The third congressional district republican primary held on June 7 resulted in a runoff between incumbent Michael Guest and Michael Cassidy.

District-wide, Cassidy received 47.5 % of the vote and Guest received 46.9%, when the race was called by The Associated Press. A total of 48,193 voters came to the polls. A candidate must have 50% of the vote to be declared the winner.

Guest won Rankin, Madison and Lincoln counties, while Cassidy won Marion, Pike and Lauderdale counties.

In Marion County, voter turnout was at 12.59%, with only 2,011 out of 15,954 registered voters showing up at the polls. Cassidy had 1,032 votes, and Guest had 686 votes.

Congressman Michael Guest told The Columbian-Progress in an earlier interview why he feels he is the best candidate to represent Marion County.

"My years of experience make me the best candidate. I spent 25 years in the District Attorney's office and three terms as District Attorney. This is my second term in the United States Congress. I have had to manage an office, worked with victims and had a great deal of court experience. I am a ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee. I am also a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This is a huge need in the third district. We need to strengthen our southwest border. Too many are coming across illegally, over a quarter Million entered just last month (April). This month, it will most likely exceed the entire population of Mississippi. I do and will make sure we are represented in congress," he said.

Michael Cassidy explained in an interview with The Columbian-Progress why he decided to run for congress.

"I had wanted to serve my country since September 11th. I was in high school when it happened. I thought the way to serve was through the military. I was lucky to get an F18 pilot slot, like "Top Gun." I became an instructor. I was stationed in Mississippi. I liked it. When I left the navy, I decided to stay here. The republicans got full power in 2016 but did nothing with it. There was too much compromise. If we continue to elect the same people, nothing will change. The leaders are not doing anything whether they are republican or democrat. We keep electing the same RINOs. If Guest was standing up for republican values, I would not run," he said.

A runoff will be held on June 28. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The winner of that runoff will face the democratic challenger, Shuwaski Young, in the November general election.