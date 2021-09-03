Below is a press release from the Mississippi Department of Education:

The SBE has held a special-called teleconference meeting to consider approval for emergency procurements for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, and Mississippi Student Information Systems (MSIS) state funds to deliver systems and supports to school districts in response to COVID-19.

The live-streamed video is linked below:

The Mississippi SBE has voted to approve procurement of services through an emergency process.

Due to COVID-19, the declaration of an emergency for procurement assists in meeting the health and safety requirements for teachers, students and their families.

The final vote tally resulted in 6-1.