The Governor said such a practice is a threat to American democracy and it must stop.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves took to social media late Monday afternoon to defend the First Amendment while calling the Biden White House’s pressuring of Big Tech to censor information “un-American.”

Governor Reeves said he believes in the First Amendment and free speech, writing, “It’s the cornerstone of our country. I support your right to express yourself even if I disagree or if you’re factually incorrect.”

The White House has said it is working with social media companies, particularly Facebook, to reduce the spread of what it deems as misinformation regarding COVID-19 and the vaccinations. Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week that if one such platform removes the content deemed to be “misinformation” that all similar social media companies should as well.

The statements have raised the ire of First Amendment organizations, particularly conservatives who point out that the Biden Administration’s own narratives regarding the vaccine has changed over time.

Governor Reeves says this development in the White House is not only alarming but un-American and it must stop. “The White House pressuring social media platforms to censor information they deem ‘problematic’ or ‘misinformation’ is alarming, especially when some information is later proven to be or could potentially be true,” Governor Reeves wrote Monday. “This is un-American. It goes against everything our country was founded on. It’s something you find in a communist country or dictatorship. This type of activity is a threat to our democracy. It must stop.”

-- Article credit to Frank Corder of Y'all Politics --