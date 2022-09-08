Coming off its first win of the season, Columbia Academy went into Friday night’s matchup at PCS knowing it was going to be tough but believing it had what it would take to be competitive. But it didn’t take long for the Bobcats to assert their dominance on their home field and send the Cougars home with a 37-0 loss.

Head coach TC Chambliss was less than pleased with the Cougars’ fight and execution, particularly on offense and special teams, but he also took responsibility for not developing a game plan that would hide CA’s weaknesses.

“I feel like physically we just got manhandled. I think early on we lost the confidence we had going into it. We just weren’t where I thought we were with our mentality. I felt like we had the belief going into it, and it got shook a lot quicker than I thought it would,” he said. “There were weaknesses we had that kind of got exposed, and I did a bad job as the head coach of covering those up and having an answer for those. In general, though, we just got whipped. They outplayed us in every facet of the game really.”

From the get go, it was clear it was going to be a struggle for the CA offense as Preston Sauls lost four yards on each of the first two plays, leading to a quick punt. And that punt proved to be a sign of things to come as well, with Zeke Todd’s punt traveling just 11 yards and giving the Bobcats great field position at the CA 34-yard line.

The Cougars defense stood tall on the opening drive for PCS, forcing a 26-yard field goal that just barely made it over the crossbar to give the Bobcats an early 3-0 lead. Thanks to a pair of penalties and a sack, CA was forced to punt yet again, which was even more disastrous. A bad snap forced Todd to rush his kick that turned out to be a minus-4-yard punt, giving PCS possession at the CA 33. On the next play, Cannon Crowder threw a 33-yard strike to DJ McNair on a seam route that put PCS up 10-0 midway through the first quarter.

Following Eli Beard getting intercepted and the Bobcats getting great field position once again, this time at the CA 14, the Cougars impressively stepped up and forced a turnover on downs. However, CA’s punt team came back to haunt the Cougars yet again. This time, it was the coverage unit that allowed Jaylen Anderson to break a pair of tackles and score from 49 yards out to give the Bobcats a 16-0 lead going into halftime.

While the CA defense played well and only gave up points off short fields in the first half, the Cougars offense was stuck in neutral. Quarterback Eli Beard completed 3-of-7 passes for negative-6 yards and an interception, and the offense managed just 25 yards total.

The offense didn’t improve much in the second half while the defense did the best it could, despite PCS continuing to get short fields. On the opening possession of the third quarter, the Bobcats drove 58 yards in less than three minutes — their lone scoring drive of more than 40 yards — with Anderson making it 24-0 with a 25-yard touchdown on a reverse.

Just a few plays later, Todd’s punt traveled just 16 yards, gifting the Bobcats excellent field position again and leading to Anderson’s third touchdown on a 7-yard reception. Early in the fourth quarter, PCS capitalized on plus field position yet again and extended its lead to 37-0 on a 16-yard touchdown pass.

Chambliss said that when the coaching staff met over the weekend, they revamped all of the special teams units, including the punt team to try to rectify the early-season struggles.

“At this point you have to assess every part of your squad,” he said. “(The players) just don’t understand the importance of (special teams). That comes from me. We practice it and emphasize it, but apparently we haven’t got the message. That comes down to us teaching.

“We may be coaches, but we’re teachers first. That comes down to how we teach on the football field, too. We have to teach them how important special teams is. We obviously haven’t done a good job of that. We have to take pride in that and can’t give up big plays.”

The Cougars have a bye this Friday night and will return to action Sept. 16 at home against Oak Forest Academy. Chambliss said his squad got pretty banged up in the PCS game, most notably Sauls who came out of the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return, and he hopes the bye week will give Sauls and the other Cougars enough time to recover.

CA will also use the bye week to shuffle its lineup, according to Chambliss, who said the current construction of the roster isn’t getting the job done and the Cougars may have to have more players go both ways. He added that it was by design to play younger players early in the season to see which ones would step up and grow into productive starters, but with district play around the corner, he said it’s become clear that there are some players who just aren’t quite ready yet.

District 4 play will begin Sept. 23 for the Cougars, who will face Brookhaven Academy on the road.