Last year this particular column got me in a little bit of trouble with one particular coach. He was a little upset that I had them losing in the state title game, but that was to be understood. As much as he likes to talk up his team’s opponents, I’m sure he knew deep down that his squad not only could get the job done but would get it done.

I had some reservations about picking against them this time last year, but I honestly didn’t want it to come off as me being a homer or just expecting that our hometown team was going to win state. But I knew that if Columbia — this is the team we’re talking about — played up to its potential in the postseason game in and game out, there wasn’t another team in Class 4A that could beat the Wildcats at their best. And guess what, the Wildcats weren’t even at their best in the state title game while Senatobia played its absolute best, and Columbia still won.

I tried to do a midseason update last year after seeing what the Wildcats truly were capable of, predicting that Columbia would win state, but the damage was already done. Everybody knew I had predicted that Columbia would lose in the state title game, including its coach who (jokingly) will never let me live it down. But they won and it was glorious, even for this guy who just stood on the sidelines, took pictures and asked a couple of questions after the game.

But now it’s a new season with new players and new expectations, and boy oh boy is it going to be special.

So first off with the season predictions, let’s start with those state champion Columbia Wildcats. It’s going to be difficult to replicate last year‘s astounding success. They lost just one game, and if instant replay was a thing in high school football, they would’ve gone undefeated. But this team isn’t that team as head coach Chip Bilderback was sure to remind me just last week. I do see some growing pains this season for the Wildcats, especially early on before they find their groove.

With a new quarterback, several new offensive linemen, new weapons at the skill positions, nearly an entirely new defense and even a new offensive coordinator, there’s a lot of uncertainty from the jump. How quickly these guys adapt is going to determine a lot because when you look at the talent on this roster, while it’s still unproven, it’s on par with the Wildcats of seasons past.

So at this point in time, without seeing how these guys gel together, I see this team going around 8-2 during the regular season. That could easily be 10-0 if it all comes together. But by the postseason, I really do see this team taking off and soaring. The one key element that really took Columbia to the next level last year was its passing game. But what is it going to look like with Collin Haney under center?

When it comes to pure arm talent and athleticism, he’s arguably the best in the county. If he can step up and rise to the challenge and just make the right plays in the right moments, this team has state championship potential once again. If he happens to be inconsistent in big moments, Columbia is going to need its special teams and defense to put some points on the board. I’m going to stop short of predicting exact playoff wins and losses this time around, but I firmly believe that the Wildcats, at minimum, will play for the South State title once again.

The West Marion Trojans are a wildcard this season. I can see this squad going 7-3 just as easily as I can see it finish 3-7. Athletically, they have everything you look for. They have a dual-threat quarterback with a great arm in Jude Stringer, one of the best running backs in the entire state in Jakaden Mark and a pair of superb linemen in Devon Hutto and Corrobin Lee.

Defensively, the Trojans are going to be physical and fly to the football with the same ferocity we’ve come to expect from the guys on the West side. What they can’t do this year, though, is give up big plays like they did too often last year, particularly against Jeff Davis County when the district title was on the line.

Ultimately, I believe this season comes down to health for West Marion. The Trojans have the talent to compete at the top end of their district, but they are a little short on depth throughout the roster. A few key injuries could derail the entire season and keep West Marion out of the postseason altogether. My prediction is they finish the year at 6-4, with injuries costing them one or two close games. Nobody likes to predict injuries, but the unfortunate reality is they are a part of the game. In West Marion’s case, all it would take is one sprained ankle to flip its fortunes for a couple of weeks.

However, if they’re healthy once the playoffs roll around, the Trojans are a bit of a sleeper team in Class 3A that could easily make it to the third round. They’re fast, physical and play with a chip on their shoulder. They have all the ingredients necessary to go into a hostile environment on the road in November and take down a higher-seeded team.

Only time will tell.

Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part column breaking down Marion County’s football teams. Part 2 next week will feature the Columbia Academy Cougars and the East Marion Eagles.

Joshua Campbell is editor and publisher of The Columbian-Progress. Reach him via email at joshua campbell@columbianprogress.com or call (601) 736-2611.