Columbia, MS.,– PearlComm Fiber is pleased to announce the connection of its 1,000th customer to high-speed fiber internet.

The Carney family of Columbia are now experiencing lighting fast internet, that is among the fastest and most robust in the nation.

“We finally have fast internet!” said Rick Carney. “Living in a rural area we haven’t been able to stream movies or pretty much do anything. We are excited to get some updated electronics including a security system that we can run off our Wi-Fi.”

PRVEPA launched its 4,700 mile fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) project and fiber subsidiary, PearlComm Fiber, in 2021. The network will provide high-speed internet access to PRVEPA members across 12 south central Mississippi counties including Covington, Forrest, George, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Stone, and Walthall.

“To connect our 1,000th customer to world-class fiber that allows our rural residents to have access to the same connection that you would find anywhere in the world, is a game-changer,” Matthew Ware, President/CEO of PearlComm Fiber said. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the solution to close the digital divide for Mississippians.”

To check availability and sign up for service, visit pearlcommfiber.net.