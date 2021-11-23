Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of November 23, 2021:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CA-00046-COA

Omar K Humphrey v. Steve Holts, Chief of Police of the City of Senatobia, and John W. Champion, District Attorney; Tate Chancery Court; LC Case #: 69CH1:20-cv-00156; Ruling Date: 12/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2020-CA-00923-COA

LaDonna Murry Jones v. Essie C. Jones, Jr.; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:13-cv-01005; Ruling Date: 07/30/2020; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

XX 2021-CA-00068-COA

Dervin Jermaine Polk v. Ebony Lee Williams Polk; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:19-cv-00634-S; Ruling Date: 12/21/2020; Ruling Judge: Rhea Sheldon; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by Westbrooks, J. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Westbrooks, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CP-01010-COA

Mack Dale Lambert v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:20-cv-00058-PH; Ruling Date: 08/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lamar County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CA-00267-COA

Polk Productions Inc. v. Hazel Dowe, Ansh Property LLC, Steven Price Nixon and Milner & Nixon PLLC; Hinds Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 25CH2:17-cv-00092; Ruling Date: 02/07/2020; Ruling Judge: James Walker; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-KA-00346-COA

Troy Anthony Piccaluga a/k/a Troy Piccaluga v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18,0223-CRC; Ruling Date: 03/19/2020; Ruling Judge: Toni Terrett; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Warren County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

XX 2020-CA-01201-COA

Jason D'Wayne Stephenson v. Charlotte Scarbrough Stephenson; Choctaw Chancery Court; LC Case #: 10CH1:20-cv-00055-KK; Ruling Date: 09/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Kiley Kirk; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Emfinger, J. Dissenting Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Votes: Emfinger, J., Joins This Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-WC-00761-COA

Mississippi Department of Economic and Community Development v. General Reinsurance Corporation; LC Case #: 9617314-H-0894 & 0210486-; Ruling Date: 07/08/2020; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01801-COA

Archie L. Johnson a/k/a Archie Johnson a/k/a Archie Lee Johnson a/k/a Archie Levell v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 17-62; Ruling Date: 11/07/2019; Ruling Judge: Adrienne Hooper-Wooten; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, the mandate is hereby recalled, and the appellant's pro se rehearing motion shall be allowed to proceed as timely filed. The State's response to the appellant's rehearing motion, if it chooses to file one, is due within seven days of the entry of this order. Order entered 11/17/2021.

EN BANC

2021-TS-00913-COA

Charles Benson Lebo, Jr. a/k/a Charles Benson Lebo a/k/a Charles Lebo, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Tate Circuit Court; LC Case #: 69CI1:21-cr-00013-SM-1; Ruling Date: 07/02/2021; Ruling Judge: Smith Murphey; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this appeal is dismissed for lack of an appealable judgment. All costs of this appeal are assessed to the appellant. Order entered 11/18/2021.

EN BANC

2021-TS-01130-COA

Merrick Cleveland v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 76CI1:21-cv-00036; Ruling Date: 08/23/2021; Ruling Judge: Carol White-Richard; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this appeal shall be allowed to proceed without prejudice to the State's ability to attempt to rebut the presumption that the notice of appeal was timely. Order entered 11/17/2021.