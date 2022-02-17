Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of February 17, 2021:

EN BANC

2018-M-01063

Gregory Linson v. State of Mississippi; Pearl River Circuit Court; LC Case #: K-2007-151P; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Disposition: Gregory Linson's Application for Leave to Proceed in the Trial Court is denied. Finding that this filing is frivolous and sanctions are proper, Linson is hereby restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to this conviction and sentence in forma pauperis. The Clerk of this Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) from Linson that are related to this conviction and sentence unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny with Sanctions: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 2/10/22.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01087-SCT

Curtis Henry Johnson a/k/a Curtis Johnson v. Paul Benton; Holmes Chancery Court; LC Case #: 26CH1:13-cv-00155; Ruling Date: 06/12/2019; Ruling Judge: James Walker; Disposition: Curtis Johnson's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree to Deny. Order entered 2/10/22.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00235

Carlettas McBride v. Quality Carriers, Inc., Michael V. Moore and Triple JP Enterprises, Inc.; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:17-cv-00327-CW; Ruling Date: 02/02/2021; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Disposition: Appellees' Renewed Joint Motion to Dismiss Appeal is granted. Appellees' Joint Motion to Strike Appellant's Brief is dismissed. All costs of the appeal are assessed to the appellant. All Justices Agree. Order entered 2/10/22.

EN BANC

2021-M-01195

Jonathan Fulcher a/k/a Jonathan M. Fulcher v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 165-98; Ruling Judge: Robert Bailey; Disposition: Application for Leave to Proceed in Trial Court With 2nd Petition for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief filed pro se by Jonathan Fulcher is denied. Fulcher is warned that future filings deemed frivolous could result in monetary sanctions or in restrictions on his ability to file applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. See Order, Dunn v. State, 2016-M-01514 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018). To Deny with Sanctions Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Griffis and Ishee, JJ. To Deny without Sanctions Warning: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 2/8/22.

EN BANC

2021-M-01267

Isaiah Williams v. State of Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: CR2006-32 MPI; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Disposition: Application for Leave to Proceed in the Trial Court filed pro se by Isaiah Williams is denied. Williams is warned that future filings deemed frivolous could result in monetary sanctions or in restrictions on his ability to file applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. See Order, Dunn v. State, No. 2016-M-01514 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018). To Deny with Sanctions Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Griffis and Ishee, JJ. To Deny without Sanctions Warning: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Chamberlin, J., Not Participating. Order entered 2/14/22.