Marion County Career and Technical Center’s Automotive II students modified a Power Wheel to assist a paraplegic community member. This vehicle was customized to help a little girl enjoy the outdoors with the rest of the children in her community. The foot pedal was moved up to the steering wheel to allow her to steer the jeep by using her hands. Students tested the vehicle and loaded the vehicle on a trailer to be transported back to the owner. Many students stated that this was definitely one project they will never forget. | Photo submitted