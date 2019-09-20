Land Transactions: Sept. 21, 2019

By STAFF,
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 10:49am

The following land transactions were filed in Marion County Chancery Court during the week ending Sept. 13:

Monday, Sept. 9

  • Tanner Lee Trahan to John Philip Berry

Tuesday, Sept. 10

  • Russell Dickerson and Joy Lynn Dickerson to Robert D. Ogle and Carol T. Ogle, a life estate
  • Evelyn M. Delaney to Jennifer Quinn
  • William C. Thompson to Chast Scarborough

Wednesday, Sept. 11

  •  Deidre Temple Green and Michael Green to Deidre Temple Green and Michael Green, a life estate, and Louie Braden Green
  •  Michael Gates and Peggy Gates to Michael Gates
  •  Aaron Lee Bryant to Donald Brown
  •  William Mack Davis III to Hollie Rebecca Davis
  •  Christie Rivet to Mario Ochoa
  •  James David Stringer a/k/a David Stringer to James David Stringer

Thursday, Sept. 12

  •  Tommy Thornhill to Billy C. Bourne, Jean Bourne, Tommy R. Bourne and Lynn Bourne
  •  Joshua Purvis to Ashley Purvis

Friday, Sept. 13

  •  Edwin F. Stuart and Marguerite B. Stuart to Jeffrey L. Tolar and Terri B. Tolar
  •  Shannon Womack and Lavelle Burch to Lavelle Burch
  •  Brenda Carol Stringer Powell to Chaz Hunter Powell

