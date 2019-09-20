Land Transactions: Sept. 21, 2019

The following land transactions were filed in Marion County Chancery Court during the week ending Sept. 13:

Monday, Sept. 9

Tanner Lee Trahan to John Philip Berry

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Russell Dickerson and Joy Lynn Dickerson to Robert D. Ogle and Carol T. Ogle, a life estate

Evelyn M. Delaney to Jennifer Quinn

William C. Thompson to Chast Scarborough

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Deidre Temple Green and Michael Green to Deidre Temple Green and Michael Green, a life estate, and Louie Braden Green

Michael Gates and Peggy Gates to Michael Gates

Aaron Lee Bryant to Donald Brown

William Mack Davis III to Hollie Rebecca Davis

Christie Rivet to Mario Ochoa

James David Stringer a/k/a David Stringer to James David Stringer

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tommy Thornhill to Billy C. Bourne, Jean Bourne, Tommy R. Bourne and Lynn Bourne

Joshua Purvis to Ashley Purvis

Friday, Sept. 13