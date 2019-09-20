Land Transactions: Sept. 21, 2019

Land Transactions: Sept. 21, 2019By STAFF,
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 10:49am
The following land transactions were filed in Marion County Chancery Court during the week ending Sept. 13:
Monday, Sept. 9
- Tanner Lee Trahan to John Philip Berry
Tuesday, Sept. 10
- Russell Dickerson and Joy Lynn Dickerson to Robert D. Ogle and Carol T. Ogle, a life estate
- Evelyn M. Delaney to Jennifer Quinn
- William C. Thompson to Chast Scarborough
Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Deidre Temple Green and Michael Green to Deidre Temple Green and Michael Green, a life estate, and Louie Braden Green
- Michael Gates and Peggy Gates to Michael Gates
- Aaron Lee Bryant to Donald Brown
- William Mack Davis III to Hollie Rebecca Davis
- Christie Rivet to Mario Ochoa
- James David Stringer a/k/a David Stringer to James David Stringer
Thursday, Sept. 12
- Tommy Thornhill to Billy C. Bourne, Jean Bourne, Tommy R. Bourne and Lynn Bourne
- Joshua Purvis to Ashley Purvis
Friday, Sept. 13
- Edwin F. Stuart and Marguerite B. Stuart to Jeffrey L. Tolar and Terri B. Tolar
- Shannon Womack and Lavelle Burch to Lavelle Burch
- Brenda Carol Stringer Powell to Chaz Hunter Powell