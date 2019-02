The Marion County Circuit Clerk’s office did not release any marriage licenses filed the week ending Feb. 1.

The following divorces were granted in Marion County Chancery Court during the week ending Feb. 1.:

• Angela Regan Dial and Ronald Dial

• Thomas R. Forbes and Susan R. Forbes

