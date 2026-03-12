The small Old Testament book of Esther, though written some twenty five hundred years ago, gives us an interesting point of view about what is happening today in the nation of Iran.

The book’s main characters are: Esther of course, her cousin Mordecai, and Haman, an officer in the court of King Ahasuerus.

The narrative unfolds with Haman as the self important, and self serving chief among all the princes of the king. His position required all others to bow before him in honor; Mordecai refused to bow and pay homage and Haman was outraged and plotted to kill all Jews(hold that thought). At Haman’s request the king issued a decree that all Jews in all the provinces under his authority be killed.

Fast forward to the intervention of Queen Esther and the downfall of Haman; the Jews are saved from annihilation, given authority to destroy their enemies, and Mordecai is honored and promoted above Haman’s former position.

To commemorate their salvation from Haman’s evil plan, the “Feast of Purim” was established and still celebrated each year from sundown on the 14th until sundown on the 15th of the month of Adar. Like many Jewish feasts, the date of “Purim” is related to the lunar phase, and changes each year. Purim is still celebrated by many orthodox Jews around the world; this year (2026) Purim was celebrated on the 2nd and 3rd of March.

The nation from which Haman attempted to destroy all Jews was Persia, modern day Iran. Israel and her allies, the United States and others, attacked Hamas in Iran mere hours before Purim began, coincidence? Ha! The significance of the timing of the attack would not have been lost on the Jews or Iranians. As the Jews did some 2500 years ago by decree from the king of Persia, Israel is now destroying those who have sworn to destroy them. Hamas in Iran(a lot like Haman) and Hezbollah in Lebanon are publicly committed to the destruction of Israel, and are those under attack.

Many will say this is all coincidence, and think no more about it, but the same God who raised up a Jewish orphan girl to become queen of one of the greatest empires of all time in order to save His chosen people and set Persia free from the likes of Haman,

will raise us up to be victorious if we trust Him.