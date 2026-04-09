When it comes to the spending of the public’s money, what’s more important, efficiency or accountability?

That question is at the heart of the session-ending dispute between Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and the Legislature over the spending of what could be more than a billion dollars in federal funds that are designed to sustain and improve health care in rural areas.

So far, Reeves has been running the show on how Mississippi implements this program, drafting the state’s application for the federal funding and currently controlling how the first installment of more than $200 million is going to be spent.

The Legislature, understandably, has problems with that arrangement, since the legislative branch, not the executive one, directs appropriations.

Lawmakers passed a bill late in the 2026 session that, although it would not stop Reeves from distributing the money, it would require greater accountability to the Legislature than the governor wants to provide and would establish some priorities in how the money is awarded. Reeves vetoed the bill earlier this month. As of this writing, it’s unclear whether the Legislature will try to override the veto by Wednesday’s deadline, despite the large margins by which the proposal was initially passed.

In his veto message, Reeves said that not only is the extra oversight, including quarterly reports to the Legislature from every agency that awards the money, unnecessary but that it could jeopardize Mississippi’s share of the federal funding by causing the state to miss the tight spending deadlines set by the Trump administration. A statement provided to Reeves by Dr. Mehmet Oz, the director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, echoed that fear.

Certainly, government funding can be spent more quickly if there are fewer regulations and fewer parties involved in the disbursement process. That efficiency, though, also comes with a risk: that the money will be used as a way to reward the friends and supporters of whoever controls the disbursement.

Additional oversight, such as the Legislature sought to impose, does not eliminate cronyism, but it makes it more difficult to pull off.

Mississippi’s welfare scandal of several years ago occurred because too much was trusted to the executive branch, and within the executive branch, too much was trusted to one agency head.

The freedom allowed a lot of federal money to be spent very quickly in this state, but much of it was spent in foolish or dishonest ways.

Reeves, rather than fighting legislative oversight, should welcome it so as to minimize the risk of fraud or abuse.